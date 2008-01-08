Argentine stocks rebound, peso hits two-month high

BUENOS AIRES Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks rebounded on Tuesday from a three-and-a-half-month low as investors snatched up Petrobras' Argentina unit on rumors of a pending share buyback, which the company denied.

Also, the peso currency surged to its strongest level in two months as the market absorbed a flow of dollars from agricultural exports.

The MerVal index .MERV of 42 leading stocks jumped 1.76 percent to 2,140.90 points. On the broad market, volume was moderate at $37.2 million. Of active shares 36 rose, 33 fell and 12 were unchanged.

Shares of heavily weighted Petrobras Participaciones PCH.BA, the Argentine unit of the Brazilian state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA: Cotización), zoomed up 6.88 percent to 5.12 pesos per share.

A Petrobras source in Brazil told Reuters that rumors that the parent company would buy back shares of its Argentine unit "make no sense." The source asked not to be identified.

"There was also an important flow (of buyers) toward Telecom, the stock that has been the most punished in recent weeks," one trader said.

Telecom (TEC2.BA: Cotización), a major Argentine telephone company, soared 6.39 percent to 14.15 pesos per share.

Sovereign bonds rose an average 0.7 percent on the local market as investors reacted positively to 2007 inflation data released on Monday.