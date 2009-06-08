Argentine stocks, bonds slip in thin trade

BUENOS AIRES, June 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, bond and currency market trends on Monday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV slipped 0.78 percent to 1,625.26 points, hurt by falling oil prices and thin trade volume.

* Shares in Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel pipes for the energy industry and is weighted as almost half of the MerVal, fell 1.5 percent to 58.70 pesos per share.

* On the broad stock market, volume was weak at $9.8 million. Of active issues, 30 advanced, 38 declined and 16 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 0.4 percent on average, reducing gains since June 1 to about 5.5 percent.

* The 2038 Par bond denominated in pesos ARPARP=RASL shed 3.3 percent to an ask price of 20.70.

* Traders said speculation about a possible interest rate rise in the United States dampened appetite for Argentine debt among institutional investors. Riskier assets tend to fall out of favor when U.S. rates rise.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso weakened by 0.07 percent to 3.7575/3.76 per dollar ARS=RASL.