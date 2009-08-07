Argentine stocks, bonds lift on U.S. jobs data

BUENOS AIRES Aug 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV rose 1.27 percent to end at 1,799.53 points, following Wall Street, after a U.S labor report showed a slowing in job losses.

* Among the biggest gainers was Pampa Energia (PAM.BA: Cotización), Argentina's biggest integrated energy company, which rose 6.8 percent to close at 1.42 pesos per share.

* On the broad market volume was moderate at $15.6 million. Of active issues, 46 advanced, 23 declined and 12 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose 0.9 percent on average, boosted by investor confidence following a $2.25 billion payment on bonds earlier in the week.

* The 2038 peso-denominated Par bond ARPARD=RASL rose 1.4 percent after a two-day fall to end at an ask price of 28.55.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso stayed flat to end at 3.8250/3.8275 per dollar ARS=RASL.