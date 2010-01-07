Argentine stocks, peso edge higher despite debt row

* Stocks, peso, reverse early losses, edge higher

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Argentine financial markets recovered ground in midday trade on Thursday despite lingering concern over a dispute between the president and the central bank chief over using foreign reserves to pay debt.

The benchmark MerVal .MERV stocks index was up 0.57 percent at 2,376.03 points, rebounding from earlier losses a day after President Cristina Fernandez asked Central Bank President Martin Redrado to resign. For details, see [ID:N07183139]

Government bonds trading over the counter in Buenos Aires continued to lose ground for a second consecutive session, but pared losses to an average of 0.3 percent.

Bonds fell by 1.5 percent on average on Wednesday while stocks ended down 1.63 percent.

Among the biggest losers on the local debt market was dollar-denominated Boden 12 paper ARBODEN12D=RASL, sliding 1.8 percent.