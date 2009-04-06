Argentine stocks fall with crude prices, peso gains

BUENOS AIRES, April 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Monday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV fell 0.99 percent to 1,185.06 points, pushed lower by a drop in crude oil prices.

* Buenos Aires-listed shares of Brazil's state-run energy company Petrobras APBR.BA, the Argentine unit of Brazil's state oil company Petrobras, slid 1.2 percent to 65.5 pesos per share.

* Oil prices fell almost 3 percent on Monday to near $51 a barrel as U.S. stock markets sputtered on worries over the banking sector and the dollar gained against the euro.

* On the broad market, stocks volume was light at $8.4 million. Of active issues, 30 declined, 20 advanced, 13 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose for a fourth straight session.

* The peso-denominated Par bond ARPARP=RASL gained 2.2 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso rose 0.48 percent to 3.675/3.6775 per dollar ARS=RASL as the Central Bank injected dollars into the market to halt a persistent slide in the local currency.