Argentine stocks rise on U.S. stimulus package hopes

BUENOS AIRES Jan 6 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks jumped to a three-week high close, along with other markets in the region that are betting that the United States will soon launch a stimulus plan to revive the economy.

The benchmark MerVal index .MERV rose 2.98 percent to 1,143.82 points, it's fourth consecutive gain. On the broad market, volume was moderate at $15 million. Of active issues 34 advanced, 15 declined and 21 were unchanged.

Buenos Aires-traded shares of Brazilian oil firm Petrobras APBR.BA rose 5 percent to 52.5 pesos per share.

"With international markets betting that the U.S. stimulus package will come out soon, oil companies led the MerVal to a selective recovery," said Claudio Szlaien, analyst with Marlon Recursos Financieros.

Prices of Argentine government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose slightly on average, led by the dollar-denominated 2033 Discount bond ARDISCD=RASL, which gained 2.1 percent to an ask price of 34.75.

The peso closed flat to slightly stronger in light trade with little intervention by the Central Bank, traders said.