Argentine stocks slip on lower oil prices

BUENOS AIRES Aug 5 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks dipped on Tuesday in a fourth straight session of losses, hovering near their lowest level since November 2006 as a drop in crude oil prices hurt several leading companies, traders said.

The MerVal benchmark index .MERV ended 0.19 percent lower at 1809.15 points, accumulating a 7.2 percent loss since last Thursday.

"The bad market environment can be seen in the low trade volume, on a day in which the slide in crude prices affected Tenaris and Brazil's Petrobras," said Dionisio Corneille, a trader at a brokerage that bears his name.

U.S. crude futures closed lower for a second day in a row.

Index heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel tubes for the energy industry, fell 0.9 percent to end at 87.6 pesos a share. Shares in Brazil's Petrobras APBR.BA shed 3.1 percent to close at 77.5 pesos in Buenos Aires.

Trade volume on the overall market was a moderate $30 million. Of active shares, 57 rose, 37 fell and 21 were unchanged.

Meanwhile, Argentine sovereign debt fell 0.8 percent on average in over-the-counter trade, with the dollar-denominated Discount bond falling 1.0 percent in a quiet session in which institutional investors stayed on the sidelines, traders said.

The peso currency also weakened slightly against the dollar amid thin volume.