Argentine stocks shed 3.5 pct amid regional slump

jueves 4 de septiembre de 2008 14:05 ART
 
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks shed 3.5 percent in midday trade on Thursday, tracking losses in regional markets after the U.S. government reported weak jobs data.

The Merval .MERV benchmark index traded down at 1,696.59 at 1655 GMT, at the same time as the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell a sharp 2.28 percent.

Brazilian and Mexican stocks were also suffering steep losses. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Hilary Burke)

 