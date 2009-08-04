Argentine stocks slip on profit-taking, bonds up

BUENOS AIRES Aug 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV slipped 0.19 percent to 1,778.36 points, as investors took profits after it hit a year high a day earlier. The index had gained 7.6 percent over the last three sessions.

* Market heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA TS.N dropped 2.06 percent to 59.5 pesos per share. Tenaris is a global leader in steel products for the oil industry and usually moves with oil prices, which dipped on Tuesday.

* On the broad market stocks volume was moderate at $13.5 million. Of active issues 39 advanced, 18 declined and 15 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose 1.3 percent on average, buoyed by renewed investor interest, a day after the government made a $2.25 billion payment on its Boden 2012 bond.

* Among the biggest gainers was the peso-denominated Boden 2012 ARBODEN12=RASL, which rose 3.3 percent to an ask price of 105.4 ($27.7).

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso strengthened slightly to 3.8225/3.8250 per dollar ARS=RASL.