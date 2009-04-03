Argentine bonds, stocks, peso all rise

BUENOS AIRES, April 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Friday.

* The MerVal stocks index .MERV jumped 5.49 percent to 1,196.97, the highest close since the first week of the year, catching up with gains made on Wall Street a day earlier, when there was a holiday in Argentina.

* Petrobras Energia Participaciones PCH.BA, the Argentine unit of Brazil's state oil company Petrobras, soared 9.7 percent to close at 2.37 pesos per share.

* On the broad market, stocks volume was high at $20 million. Of active issues, 50 advanced, 16 declined and 15 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose an average 3 percent as optimism over emerging markets spread after G20 leaders met in London on Thursday and pledged more money for international lenders.

* The dollar-denominated Boden 12 ARBODEN12D=RASL gained 7.4 percent to an ask price of 26.3.

* In formal exchange between banks, the peso gained 0.47 percent to its strongest close in more than a week at 3.6900/3.6950 per dollar ARS=RASL as the Central Bank injected dollars into the market to halt a persistent slide in the local currency.