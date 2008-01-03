Argentina stocks flat, bonds mixed in volatile trade

BUENOS AIRES Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks closed steady on Thursday in a session marked by thin trade, as institutional investors remained cautious over how U.S. economic data could affect markets, traders said.

The MerVal index .MERV of the 42 leading stocks dipped a modest 0.05 percent to 2,150.57 points.

"We had a selective session as investors wait to see what external trend emerges in the wake of official U.S. employment figures," said Horacio Corneille, a trader at a brokerage that bears his name.

Among Thursday's losers was the third-ranked index leader Banco Macro BMA.BA, which shed 2.4 percent to end at 7.40 pesos a share.

On the broad market, volume was modest at $33 million, and 36 active issues advanced, 31 declined and 12 were unchanged.

Sovereign debt on the local market ended mixed on Thursday in a volatile session, traders said.

In Buenos Aires, bonds finished the day with an average loss of 0.3 percent <AR/BONOS>.

Boden 12 bonds in pesos ARBODEN12=RASL led losers, while dollar-denominated Boden 14s ARBODEND14=RASL posted the biggest gain in over-the-counter trade.

Argentina's peso firmed 0.16 percent to end at 3.14/3.1425 per dollar ARS=RASL in formal interbank trade, where the central bank intervenes directly, as exporters sold large quantities of dollar earnings.