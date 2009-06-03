Argentine stocks, bonds slide with global markets

BUENOS AIRES, June 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Wednesday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV tumbled 4.06 percent to 1,600.93 points, tracking losses in U.S. stocks hit by data showing continued job losses, which revived worries about recovery prospects in the world's biggest economy.

* Energy-related shares led losses on the MerVal as global oil prices fell, dragged down by an unexpected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.

* Index heavyweight Tenaris TENA.BA, which makes steel tubes for the global energy industry, fell 6.69 percent to 58.4 pesos.

* On the broad market volume was light at $13.6 million.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell 1 percent, also affected by the losses on global markets.

* The peso-denominated Par bond ARPARP=RASL fell 2.3 percent, according to the ask price.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso weakened 0.07 percent to 3.7425/3.745 per dollar ARS=RASL.