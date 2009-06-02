Argentine stocks, bonds rise on global winds

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday.

* MerVal stocks index .MERV gained for a third consecutive session to close at an eight-month high, up 0.76 percent to 1,668.76 points.

* Companies that had been punished last week bounced back and the whole bourse was lifted by a good mood on Wall Street over upbeat U.S. housing data.

* Telecom TEC2.BA TEO.N telephone company rose 7.16 percent to 7.63 pesos per share.

* On the broad market volume was robust at $17 million. Of active issues 44 advanced, 20 declined and 15 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires rose 2.1 percent on average as risk aversion drops on markets around the world.

* The dollar-denominated Boden 2014 ARBODEN14D=RASL rose 4.6 percent to an ask price of 13.60.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso strengthened by 0.07 percent to 3.7400/3.7425 per dollar ARS=RASL.