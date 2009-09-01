Argentina stocks sink on downturn, bonds slip

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock, currency and bond market trends on Tuesday:

* MerVal stocks index .MERV plunged 2.14 percent to 1,743.64 points, following Wall Street lower on uncertainty over the U.S. banking system and doubts over recent stock market gains.

* Pampa Energia (PAM.BA: Cotización) fell 4.38 percent to end at 1.53 pesos per share.

* On the broad market, stocks volume swelled to $16.5 million. Of active issues 14 advanced, 48 declined and 13 were unchanged.

* Prices for government bonds traded over-the-counter in Buenos Aires fell slightly 0.2 percent due to profit taking by institutional investors.

* The dollar-denominated Disc 2033 ARDISCD=RASL fell 2.7 percent to end at 58.50.

* In formal exchange between banks the peso firmed 0.13 percent to 3.8450/3.8475 per dollar ARS=RASL.