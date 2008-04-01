Argentina stocks rise with global mkts; peso flat

BUENOS AIRES, April 1 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks climbed for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday mirroring gains in global markets, but the increase was tempered by investor fears over the country's nearly three-week-long farmers' strike, traders said.

The central bank kept the peso stable by pumping dollars into the market, while bonds turned higher after a string of losses linked to investor caution over the farm protest.

The benchmark MerVal stock index .MERV ended up 1.53 percent to 2,136.08 points, clocking a 6.1 percent rise over the last six sessions and closing at its highest level in nearly a month.

"The MerVal rose in a measured manner compared to the euphoria in international markets. It reflected caution over domestic problems between farmers and the government," said Diego Zavaleta, a trader at Besfamille brokerage.

Shares jumped on Wall Street, led by a run-up in financial shares. Influential Brazilian .BVSP and Mexican .MXX stocks also soared.

Steelmaker Acindar ACI.BA shot up 18.55 percent to 5.75 pesos, after a holding company controlled by ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS: Cotización) announced the purchase of Acindar's few outstanding shares at that same price.

ArcelorMittal raised its stake in Acindar to 99.5 percent in late January.

On Argentina's broad market, volume was a modest $27.2 million. Of the active issues, 53 advanced, 19 declined and 17 ended unchanged.

Meanwhile, the peso was unchanged against the dollar at 3.1675/3.1700 ARS=RASL in formal interbank trade, where the central bank is selling dollars to put the brakes on the peso's fall, traders said.

The farmers' strike against a tax hike on soy exports has disrupted key grains exports, shrinking the flow of dollars from agricultural exporters.